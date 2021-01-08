IBPS SO Admit Card 2020: Call letter for specialist officer recruitment released — check Covid-related advisory

IBPS SO Admit Card 2020: As per the IBPS notification, candidates must also have AarogyaSetu App installed on their phone to show their Covid-19 risk factor.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2020: The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) specialist officer (SO) exam has been released on the official website – ibps.in. As per the official notification released by the IBPS, due to the Covid-19 situation in the country iris scan has been introduced instead of the thumb impression to record biometric data of candidates.

An impression of the left eye iris of the candidates will be captured, and candidates will have to remove their spectacles and contact lenses during the process. Also, due to the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic, candidates are advised to avoid wearing contact lenses and prefer spectacles. Also, candidates will compulsorily have to wear masks and social distancing will be strictly followed.

As per the IBPS notification, candidates must also have AarogyaSetu App installed on their phone to show their Covid-19 risk factor. Candidates will have to display the AarogyaSetu application to the security personnel manning the exam venue. The candidates who do not have a smartphone will have to furnish a declaration for the same. More details regarding this can be accessed on the IBPS website.

IBPS Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020 – Exam Pattern:

The IBPS Main Exam 2020 will be held to fill the vacancies of IT officer, law officer, HR personnel/officer, agriculture field officer, and marketing officer. The objective tests will consist of 60 questions, of one mark each, in English and Hindi medium for a duration of 45 minutes.

The IBPS Online Main Examination for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of 45 objective questions and two descriptive questions. The duration of the objective and descriptive papers will be 30 minutes each. It will be in both English and Hindi medium and the maximum marks will be 60.

There is a penalty of 0.25 marks penalty for wrong answers, but no marks will be deducted if any particular question is left blank. For sample questions, candidates can visit the IBPS SO 2020 Recruitment notification at bit.ly/39bUUu3.

How to Download IBPS SO Admit Card 2020

1) Candidates have to log onto ibps.in

2) They have to click on the scrolling link for IBPS SO application.

3) On the page that opens they have to click on the IBPS SO Call Letter link.

4) They can then fill in their credentials and download the IBPS SO Recruitment 2020 Call Letter.