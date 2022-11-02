IBPS SO 2022: Application for Specialist Officer position begins today at ibps.in; Details here

IBPS SO 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of officers in different departments. The candidates can apply online at ibps.in on or before November 21. The candidates are allowed to take a print out of the application till December 1.

This year, the exam authority has decided to conduct the IBPS SO prelims exam on December 24 and 31 and the admit cards for the same will be issued in due course of time. According to the official schedule, the results will be declared in the month of January and the main exam is scheduled to be held on January 29. The candidates can go through this article to know the important dates, vacancy details, eligibility, selection procedure and how to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 application.

How to apply for IBPS SO 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in Click on the notification link flashing on the homepage that reads ‘Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for CRP SPL XII It will redirect you to the online application registration page Now, you need to click on the ‘click on the new registration link’ Then, an application form will be opened You need to enter all your personal details, upload documents, and pay application fee Preview and download IBPS SO 2022 application form for future reference

IBPS SO 2022: Vacancy details

IT Officer (Scale-I) – 44 Vacancies

Agriculture Officer (Scale-I) – 516 Vacancies

Marketing Office (Scale-I) – 100 Vacancies

Law Officer (Scale-I) – 10 Vacancies

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)- 15 Vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I) – 25 Vacancies

Total: 710 Vacancies

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

To apply for IBPS SO 2022, the candidate must have the following qualifications.

IT Officer (Scale-I) – The candidate must have a 4 year of engineering/technical degree in computer science/computer applications/IT/Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR

Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

Agriculture Officer (Scale-I) – The candidate must have a 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Marketing Office (Scale-I) – The candidate must be Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

Law Officer (Scale-I) – Candidates possessing LLB and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)- Candidates possessing Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I) – Candidates possessing Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Direct Link to apply online for IBPS SO 2022 Recruitment

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: What is the selection procedure?

The selection process includes prelims, mains and interview rounds. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for IBPS SO mains exam. Candidates who will qualify in the mains round will be called for an interview round. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidates performance in mains, and interview.