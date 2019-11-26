IBPS SO 2020: Last day to apply for 1163 positions- Check details

IBPS SO 2020: Candidates who clear the exam will be called for the IBPS SO Mains which will take place on 25 January 2020.

IBPS SO 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has 1163 vacant positions and today (November 26) is the last day to apply for the same. The vacant positions are for Specialist Officers. Applicants who are interested in applying for IBPS SO 2020 can use the official website ibps.in. The candidates interested in the position will have to pass a three-tier exam. The first round will be prelims, the second round will be mains and the final round will be of personal interview.

The preliminary exam for the IBPS SO 2020 will take place on December 28 and December 29. Candidates who clear the exam will be called for the IBPS SO Mains which will take place on 25 January 2020.

IBPS SO 2020: Here is how you can apply

IBPS SO 2020 Step 1: Log on to the official website of ibps.in

IBPS SO 2020 Step 2: Go to the homepage of the website and click the ‘CRP specialist officer’ link on the left side of the panel.

IBPS SO 2020 Step 3: Users will be directed to a new page and then they will have to click on the link which says ‘Common Recruitment Process for the specialist officer-IX’

IBPS SO 2020 Step 4: When you reach the new page you will see the link for online application which you will have to click.

IBPS SO 2020 Step 5: The candidates will have to click on the registration option

IBPS SO 2020 Step 6: Candidates will have to fill details and verify.

IBPS SO 2020 Step 7: Candidates will have to log in using the registration number and will need to fill the form.

IBPS SO 2020 Step 8: Candidates will have to pay the amount and submit the application.

IBPS SO 2020 Fees

Applicants who are applying for the Specialist Officers position will have to pay an amount of Rs 600. It is important to note that candidates from the Reserved category and PWD will have to pay Rs 100 only for the application.