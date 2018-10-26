IBPS SO 2019 notification released; Check details at ibps.in

Interested candidates may apply for Specialist Officers’ cadre posts from the official website www.ibps.in.

IBPS SO 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the recruitment of specialist officers. Interested candidates may apply for Specialist Officers’ cadre posts from the official website www.ibps.in. The candidates may clarify their queries or file a complaint at cgrs.ibps.in.

The examination will be conducted for Scale-I posts of IT officer, Agricultural field officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law officer, HR/personnel officer and Marketing officer in the participating organisations that include, Punjab National Bank, Vijaya Bank, Union Bank and others. The candidates should ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria for the respective posts.

The online registration process will begin from November 6 and will be closed on November 26, 2018. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 29 and 30.

Important dates for IBPS SO 2019-

Online registration – November 6 to November 26, 2018

Preliminary online exam – December 29 and 30, 2018

Admit card for preliminary exam – December 2018

Result of the online preliminary exam – January 2019

Main online exam – January 27, 2019

Admit card for the Main exam – January 2019

Eligibility:

A candidates must be at least 20 years old and should not be older than 30 years of age. Candidates should have acquired the required educational qualifications for the respective posts.

IBPS SO 2018 selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in both the preliminary and main examinations. The preliminary exam will be of two hours duration containing 150 questions and a total score of 125 marks. The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi, except for the English Language exam. There will also be a penalty of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer marked in the Objective Tests.

IBPS SO 2018 preliminary exam pattern:

The preliminary exam will be of two-hour duration in which 50 questions each will be asked from three sections – English language (25 marks), Reasoning (50 marks) and general awareness (50 marks) with special reference to banking industry.

Steps to apply for IBPS SO 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the official notification for online application once it has been released.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and then submit the application.

Step 4: Download the complete application form and take a print out of the same for future reference.