IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: Registration begins, here's how to apply

New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2019 8:12:33 PM

The candidates will be selected through preliminary, main and interview round thereafter.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: The wait is over for thousands of candidates across the country as the registration procedure for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment has begun. The online registration process will continue until July. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — ibps.in. The candidates will be selected through preliminary, main and interview round thereafter. The Nodal Regional Rural Banks will coordinate the interview with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. Those who apply for the post of office assistant will be allotted provisionary on the basis of marks they obtain in the main exam.

But before applying, the applicants are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the website.

Here are some important details

Dates

Date of online registration: June 18 – July 4

Fees payments: June 18 – July 4

Dates for IBPS RRB prelims: August 3, 4 and 11 (For those applying for officer scale 1); August 17, 18 and 25 (For those applying for office assistant)

IBPS RRB Main Exam: For shortlisted candidates for posts of office assistant – September 29. Those applying for officer scale 1 – September 22

IBPS RRB Single Examination for posts of officer scale 2 and 3: September 22

IBPS RRB Interview: Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3: In November (Dates are yet to be announced)

Application Fees

Applicants may submit their application fees from June 18 to July 4. While candidates in general categories will have to pay Rs 600, reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 100.

How to apply

1. Visit the official website. Search for ‘click here to apply online for CRP-RRBs’.

2. You will be re-directed to a new page. Click on links you want to apply.

3. Click on ‘new registration’. Fill all the details and then submit.

4. Log in using registration numbers. Fill up forms and upload documents.

