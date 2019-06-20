IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: From exam date, paper structure to other notification details, check here

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: The official notification for the recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the can visit the official website of IBPS to know more about the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs abd then apply online accordingly. The Institute has announced over 8000 posts, wherein 3688 vacancies are for Office Assistant, 3381 vacancies are for Officer Scale I, 1746 vacancies are for Officer Scale-II and 1174 vacancies are for Officer Scale III. Check the details below to know the eligibility criteria, exam dates and examination structure of the paper among other details. IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria - Candidates interested in the recruitment process must be either a citizen of India OR a subject of Nepal OR a subject of Bhutan OR a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 OR a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. They should also fall in the age limit criteria as mentioned below. Age limit (as on June 1, 2019) For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 20 years and below 40 years For Officer Scale- II (Manager) - Above 21 years and below 32 years For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years and below 30 years For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years (both dates inclusive) IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Dates Online registration starts: June 18, 2019 Online registrations end: July 4, 2019 Call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Officer Scale-I: July 2019 Pre-Exam Training for Officer Scale-I: July 21, 2019 to July 26, 2019 Call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Office Assistant: July 2019 Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant: July 27, 2019 to August 1, 2019 (Note: For more exam details, refer to the official website or click here IBPS RRB 2019: All about the exam) IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Online Exam Structure for Preliminary Examination For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) \u2013 Time: 45 minutes 1. Reasoning: 40 questions for 40 marks 2. Numerical Ability: 40 questions for 40 marks For Officer Scale-I \u2013 Time: 45 minutes 1. Reasoning: 40 questions for 40 marks 2. Quantitative Aptitude: 40 questions for 40 marks Note: The Online examination structure for the Mains examination, Single Level examination has also been announced, refer to the notification on the official website to know more.