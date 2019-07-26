IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: Admit cards issued for this exam – check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: The exam will be held on August 17, 18 and 25.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has come out with the admit card for Group B (office assistant) exams. Candidates who will appear for the exam, may download their call letter from official website. The exam will be held on August 17, 18 and 25.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

1. Candidates may visit official website ibps.in

2. After clicking on the site, candidates may download admit card link

3. They may now enter their registration number and roll number

4. Soon, candidates will see their admit card on the screen

5. Now, they may download it and take out a print out for future use.

Candidates may note that the preliminary examination will be computer-based. Objective type questions, that will carry 100 marks, will be asked in it. Candidates will be required to complete the paper in one hour. The exam will be conducted in three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) as well as Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

For those applying for the post of Officers Scale I, candidates will be needed to qualify the preliminary exam.Those who are shortlisted are required to appear for the main exam. Those who get shortlisted will then be called for a common interview.

Earlier, the official notification to recruit Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) was released by IBPS at ibps.in. It also asked those who wished to apply to visit the official to know more about Common Recruitment Process for RRBs abd then apply accordingly through online method.

The Institute had announced more than 8,000 posts, in which 3,688 posts were for Office Assistant, 3381 vacancies were for Officer Scale I, 1746 vacancies for Officer Scale-II and 1174 posts for Officer Scale III.