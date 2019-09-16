IBPS RRB PO Result 2019: How to check final prelim results

The Selection procedure for IBPS PO 2019 includes Prelims exam, Main exam and then an Interview round.

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims Result 2019: The result for preliminary exam for office assistant and Officer scale 1 in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The result has been released at the official website – ibpsc.in – and will be available until September 22. Candidates must note that a provisional result was released previously.

The Selection procedure for IBPS PO 2019 includes Prelims exam, Main exam and then an Interview round. Therefore, candidates who have qualified the RRB preliminary exam will sit for the IBPS RRB Mains exam online and after clearing it, will undergo the interview round slated for November. The timetable for the exam is expected to be released on Monday.

According to the official notification, the final result will be announced in January 2020.

Previously, it was announced that the Main exam for IBPS RRB Officers scale I, II and III will be held on September 22 whereas the IBPS RRB Main for office assistant will be held on September 29.

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims Result 2019

Step 1: Head to the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Select on the scrolling link IBPS RRB preliminary result on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using the given credentials

Step 4: After the result appears, download it for later use

In addition, it was also notified that the IBPS RRB Mains will also be held in regional languages. Earlier, the exam was only conducted in English and Hindi.

IBPS RRB office assistant salary: The monthly salary of IBPS RRB office assistant differs from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 whereas the salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 for the ones under officer scale-I. To note, this is on the basis of the previous years’ trend as the detailed salary is yet to be announced.