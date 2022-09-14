IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 Declared at ibps.in, Check how and where to download officer scale 1 results

IBPS RRB PO Prelims results 2022 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has today announced the preliminary result for the selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks (CRP-RRBs -XI-Officers Scale). Candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam can download their results from the official website of IBPS.i.e. Ibps.in.

The direct link for downloading IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2022 result is available at ibps.in which will be available from September 14 to 20. The candidates would have to enter their credentials such as Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/DOB (DD-MM-YY), and Captcha Code on the login page. The instructions for downloading IBPS PO Prelims results are given below.

The said exam was conducted on August 20 and August 21. Those who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam will have to appear in the main exam. The dates and other details about the main exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

It is to be noted that the exam authority will publish the individual marks within 15 days of the declaration of the results.

How and where to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in. Click on the notification link flashing on homepage that reads ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs -XI-Officers Scale I’. It will redirect you to the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result login page. Now, you will have to enter registration number, roll number, password and captcha code. Then, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

What next after IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022?

The selection process involves Online Preliminary & Online Main examinations, Common interviews, and provisional allotment for recruitment to the said posts. All those who have been shortlisted are eligible for appearing in the main exam. The exam authority will publish the details of the main exam on its website in due course of time.