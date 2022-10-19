IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022 – How to check at ibps.in

Ending the wait of thousands across the country, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022. Those who are waiting to check their results may do so at the official website ibps.in.

The institute has released the results of the Officer Scale I main exam as also Officer Scale II and III single exam results. It declared the IBPS PO RRB prelims result in September 2022. Here’s how candidates can check their results from the official website.

Also read: UPSC Engineering services (preliminary) exam 2022: Exam schedule released; here’s how you can check

1) Candidates may first log on to the official website ibps.in.

2) After this, they can click in the link showing the IBPS RRB result 2022 allotment result on the home page of the website.

3) They are now required to fill in the log in details

4) Soon, results will be displayed on the screen

5) Candidates may now check their results

6) They may now download their results

7) They may now take out a print out for future use.

It may be noted that the result link will remain active on the website till October 28, 2022. Importantly, the final result includes the total score of the Main Exam as also the process related to the interview. The institute will release the call letter in October 2022. The institute will require a list of documents that are uploaded on the website, during the interview round. For any further information, candidates can check the official website.

Also read: Highest paying technology sector jobs in India revealed by Instahyre

Meanwhile, the two papers of IBPS Prelims 2022 were conducted on October 15, 2022, and October 16, 2022, while the third exam will be held on October 22, 2022. Earlier, the IBPS had uploaded the admit cards of students on the official website.

Along with the admit card, the institute had also released the exam day as well as the Covid-related protocols for candidates. They were asked to paste one passport-sized photograph on their admission card and bring another photograph to the exam centre.