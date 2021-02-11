IBPS RRB Officer (Scale 1) Recruitment: Mains exam result out, admit card for interview stage released

At the interview stage, candidates will have to present all the necessary prescribed documents at the interview centre along with their photograph and IRIS image captured at the time of their online Main exam.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) which conducts the recruitment process for various Public Sector Banks in the country has released the (Mains) score of candidates who had sat for the RRB Officer (Scale 1). In addition to releasing the marks of all the candidates who had sat in the Mains exam, IBPS has also issued the interview call letters to the candidates who have cleared the Mains exam. The candidates who are just one step away from the final selection can download their admit card or call letter for the interview process from the official website of the IBPS ibps.in.

Steps to check Mains Result

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the IBPS ibps.in to check their Mains result. Upon reaching the IBPS website, the candidates will come across a scrolling link being flashed on the website which needs to be clicked to check the Mains exam result. After clicking on the result link, candidates will be directed to a new page where they will have to fill in the necessary information about their application form. Subsequently, the candidates scorecard will appear on the screen.

Interview Process

The candidates who have crossed the cutoff of the Mains exam result have been invited for the final and penultimate round of the selection process. True to its reputation of being one of the most efficient and fast recruitment agencies in the country, the IBPS has decided to conduct the interview of the selected candidates in the remaining days of the ongoing February month only.

At the interview stage, candidates will have to present all the necessary prescribed documents at the interview centre along with their photograph and IRIS image captured at the time of their online Main exam. The candidates can check the individual cutoff of each component of the Mains exam at the official website along with checking the state-wise cutoff for clearing the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and read all the information carefully which will ensure that they have all the required documents and necessary prerequisites for the interview stage of the process.