IBPS RRB office assistant exam result declared | How to check it

The candidates who have cleared the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB preliminary exam, which was conducted earlier this year, will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

IBPS RRB result: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared RRB office assistant exam results. Candidates can visit the official website – ibps.in – to check their score and download the same.

IBPS will select candidates for the post of office assistant on the basis of two tier examination format. Those candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are now eligible to sit for the mains exam.

Candidates appearing for mains exam will have to answer questions English, Hindi language, reasoning, general awareness and numerical ability. Candidates will be required to answer 200 questions of 200 marks in stipulated 2 hours.

Those who have a graduation degree from any recognised college/university and are between 18-28 years of age were eligible to sit in the preliminary exam for IBPS RRB office assistant.

Meanwhile, IBPS has also opened the process to conduct the online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts. While the preliminary examination will be conducted in the month of December, the main examination is scheduled to take place in the month of January 2020.

IBPS Clerk 2019 registrations: Important Dates

Last date for Online registration: October 9, 2019

Last date for payment of Application Fees: October 9, 2019

Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training: November 2019

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: November 25 to 30, 2019