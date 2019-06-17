IBPS RRB notification 2019 out! Over 8,000 vacant posts notified at ibps.in | Check details

IBPS RRB notification 2019 out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is all set to conduct the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). While the notification for the same has been released on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in, the registration process is yet to begin. Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS to check more details about the vacancies and check their eligibility. Over 8000 posts have been announced by IBPS, wherein, 3688 vacancies are for Office Assistant, 3381 vacancies are for Officer Scale I, 1746 vacancies are for Officer Scale-II and 1174 vacancies are for Officer Scale III. Check the details below to know more. IBPS RRB notification 2019: Important date Online registration starts: June 18, 2019 Online registrations end: July 4, 2019 Call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Officer Scale-I: July 2019 Pre-Exam Training for Officer Scale-I: July 21, 2019 to July 26, 2019 Call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Office Assistant: July 2019 Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant: July 27, 2019 to August 1, 2019 Call letters for online examination \u2013 Preliminary: July 2019 Online Examination \u2013 Preliminary: Officer Scale-I \u2013 August 3, 4 and 11 | Office Assistant- August 17, 18 and 25 Result \u2013 Preliminary: Officer Scale-I \u2013 August 2019 | Office Assistant- September 2019 Call letter for Online exam \u2013 Main \/ Single: September 2019 Online Examination \u2013 Main \/ Single Officers (I, II & III) \u2013 September 22, 2019 | Office Assistant - September 29, 2019 Result \u2013 Main\/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October 2019 Interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): November 2019 IBPS RRB notification 2019: Post details Over 8000 Office Assistant posts are set to go on offer across the following- 1. Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 2. Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) 3. Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) 4. Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) 5. Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) IBPS RRB notification 2019: Eligibility Criteria Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognised institute - Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB\/s - Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - Bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognised institute - Preference will be given to candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) - Bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognised institute with a minimum of 50% marks - Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy - Experience: 2 years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution. Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) For Information Technology Officer - Bachelor\u2019s degree from a recognised University in Electronics \/ Communication \/ Computer Science \/Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Desirable: Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc For Chartered Accountant - Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. For Law Officer - Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. For Treasury Manager - Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university\/ institution. For Marketing Officer - MBA in Marketing from a recognized university. For Agricultural Officer - Bachelor\u2019s degree in Agriculture\/ Horticulture\/ Dairy\/Animal Husbandry\/ Forestry\/ Veterinary Science\/Agricultural Engineering\/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised institute with a minimum of 50% marks. - Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree\/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy IBPS RRB notification 2019: Online Exam Structure PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Time: 45 minutes 1. Reasoning: 40 questions for 40 marks 2. Numerical Ability: 40 questions for 40 marks For Officer Scale-I - Time: 45 minutes 1. Reasoning: 40 questions for 40 marks 2. Quantitative Aptitude: 40 questions for 40 marks MAIN EXAMINATION (OBJECTIVE) For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Time: 2 hours 1. Reasoning: 40 questions for 50 marks 2. Computer Knowledge: 40 questions for 20 marks 3. General Awareness: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (a). English Language: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (b). Hindi Language: 40 questions for 40 marks 5. Numeric Ability: 40 questions for 50 marks For Officer Scale-I - Time: 2 hours 1. Reasoning: 40 questions for 50 marks 2. Computer Knowledge: 40 questions for 20 marks 3. General Awareness: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (a). English Language: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (b). Hindi Language: 40 questions for 40 marks 5. Quantitative Ability: 40 questions for 50 marks SINGLE LEVEL EXAMINATION (OBJECTIVE) For Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)- Time: 2 Hours 1. Reasoning: 40 questions for 50 marks 2. Computer Knowledge: 40 questions for 20 marks 3. Financial Awareness: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (a). English Language: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (b). Hindi Language: 40 questions for 40 marks 5. Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: 40 questions for 50 marks For Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)- Time: 2 Hours 30 minutes 1. Professional Knowledge: 40 questions for 40 marks 2. Reasoning: 40 questions for 40 marks 3. Financial Awareness: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (a). English Language: 40 questions for 20 marks 4 (b). Hindi Language: 40 questions for 20 marks 5. Computer Knowledge: 40 questions for 20 marks 6. Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: 40 questions for 40 marks For Officer Scale- III- Time: 2 Hours 1. Reasoning: 40 questions for 50 marks 2. Computer Knowledge: 40 questions for 20 marks 3. Financial Awareness: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (a). English Language: 40 questions for 40 marks 4 (b). Hindi Language: 40 questions for 40 marks 5. Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: 40 questions for 50 marks IBPS RRB notification 2019: How to apply Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to apply for the posts of Office Assistants. The applications have to filled between June 18, 2019, and July 4, 2019. For the fulfilment of the applications, candidates will have to pay fees\/intimation charges separately for each post.