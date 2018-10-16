IBPS RRB Mains result 2018 for officer scale 1, 2 and 3 declared at ibps.in, check now

IBPS RRB Mains result 2018 declared!

IBPS RRB Mains result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the results of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale 1, 2, 3 Mains examinations at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website now to check their results. The exam was conducted on September 30 to fill a total of 3,312 posts. Candidates who are shortlisted after the mains examination will be called in for the interview process that is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of November 2018. Mentioned below are the steps that candidates can use to check their results.

IBPS RRB Mains result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Result status of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB VII- Officer Scale I, II, III

Step 3: Enter Registration No / Roll No along with password

Step 4: Enter Captcha cope and press Login

Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

A total of 56 Regional Rural Banks are a part of this recruitment process for Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager), Officer Scale-II (Manager), Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts.

IBPS RRB Mains result 2018: List of Documents to be produced at the time of interview/ joining-

1. Interview Call letter

2. Printout of the online application form

3. Date of Birth proof

4. Photo Identity Proof

5. Marksheet- Graduation or equivalent qualification

6. Experience Certificates

7. Caster Certificate

8. Disability certificate