IBPS RRB 2019: Mains exam to be held in regional languages too

The candidates who have cleared the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB preliminary exam, which was conducted earlier this year, will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced that it will be conducting the IBPS Regional Rural Bank (RRB) recruitment exam in regional languages – for the post of officers (scale I, II and III) and office assistant. Earlier, IBPS RRB exam was conducted in only two languages – English and Hindi. However, local language proficiency used to be vital criteria for regional banks.

In a notice released on Friday, the institution informed that the revised dates of IBPC RRB Main exam will be released on Monday (September 16) and that Main exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and other regional languages, as applicable to the state for which application is registered.

As per the previous official notification, the Main exam for officers scale I, II and III were scheduled to be held on September 22, while that for office assistant was to be held on September 29.

The candidates who have cleared the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB preliminary exam, which was conducted earlier this year, will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

Those who will clear the Main exam will be called for a final interview that will tentatively be held in November this year and the final result is scheduled to be declared by January 2020. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authorities.

The recruitment body has also released a notification for the next common recruitment process for selection in posts of probationary officer and management trainee (CRPPO/ MT-IX). The online exam of which is tentatively scheduled in October or November 2019.

It will also have an online preliminary and an online Main Examination followed by an interview and provisional allotment for the Probationary Officers and trainees.