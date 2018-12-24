IBPS RRB 2018 scorecards of written exam released

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Main examination 2018 was conducted on September 30 and the result for the same was declared on October 16.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards of the candidates who have qualified the main exam for the post of IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III 2018 on its official website at ibps.in. Qualified candidates can download their score cards by entering their roll number or registration number along with the date of birth or password.

The IBPS RRB interview carries a total of 100 marks and the minimum qualifying marks is 40 per cent. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories have to score 35 per cent to qualify for the interview.

Candidates are required to check their score to know if they are shortlisted for the interview round. IBPS will release the Interview call letters to inform successful candidates about the venue, date and time of interview. Candidates will need to carry documents supporting educational qualification, date of birth, experience and personal details as mentioned by them in their application form.

IBPS will consider candidate’s score in the Online Main Examination for the post of Officers Scale I and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale II and III Interview to arrive at the combined final score of candidates, according to the official notification.