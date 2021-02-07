IBPS releases preliminary round results, admit cards for main round for clerk recruitment exams

The admit cards can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website of IBPS.

IBPS prelims result, admit card 2021: The recruitment body of public sector banks Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of the preliminary round conducted for recruitment exam for clerks. Along with the result, the IBPS also released the admit cards for the eligible candidates for the main round of examination. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary round would be allowed to appear for mains, and those who clear that would proceed to the interview round.

Candidates going for the main examination round would be required to produce the call letter or the admit card so that they can enter the exam hall. The admit cards can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website of IBPS.

Here’s how that can be done:

Visit the official IBPS website. The link for downloading the admit card is visible as a scrolling marquee under the website main banner. The candidate must click on it. Upon clicking this link, a new window tab would open where the candidates would be required to key in their credentials to log in. Once that is done, the admit card would be downloaded.

IBPS clerk recruitment exam pattern

The mains exam for clerk recruitment contains four sections, having a total of 190 questions, and the maximum total marks across all sections that can be obtained in this exam are 200. All the questions are of objective type. Except for the section testing the candidates on their English, all other sections can be attempted in Hindi as well as English.

The first section is on General or Financial Awareness having 50 questions, with maximum marks also being 50. The time awarded for this test is 35 minutes. General English is the second section, having 40 questions for 40 marks, which need to be attempted in 35 minutes as well. The section to test the Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude also has 50 questions, but this section accounts for 60 marks and needs to be attempted in 45 minutes. The last section is to test the Quantitative Aptitude of the candidates, having 50 questions for 50 marks. This section also needs to be attempted in 45 minutes.

Questions answered incorrectly in this exam are marked negatively, and each question has five answer options.