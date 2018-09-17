IBPS Recruitment Exam 2018: Clerk registration begins tomorrow – What banking jobs aspirants need to know before applying

IBPS Recruitment 2018: The registration for IBPS Clerk 2018 exam is set to begin from tomorrow, 18th September, 2018. Candidates should apply for IBPS Clerk 2018 exam through the official website of IBPS (www.ibps.in). The total number of vacancies released by IBPS is 7275, across 19 nationalised banks.
The last date of application is 10th October, 2018.
Important things that every applicant should keep in mind:
Age Limit:
The candidates should be of the minimum age 20 or the maximum age of 28. Upper age limit relaxation is available for all the reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification:
1. The candidates should have a Graduation Degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognised University.
2. Computer Literacy is a must. Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate or Diploma or Degree in computer operations or Language or should have studied Computer or Information Technology as one of the subjects in School or College.
3. He/she should be proficient in the Official Language of the State or UT (read, write and speak) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.
4. The Ex-Servicemen who do not possess the above civil examination qualifications should have at least done matriculation or have obtained the Army Special Certificate of Education or corresponding certificate in the Navy or Air Force after having completed not less than 15 years of service.
Other requirements while filling up the form:
1. The candidates will be required to have a scanned copy of their photograph, the size should not be more than 40 kb.
2. They should also have a scanned copy of their signature, preferably in black ink on white paper.
3. Candidates will also be required to upload their left thumb impression – which should be clearly scanned and not smudged. The size again should not be more than 40kb.
4. They will also be required to have a personal email id, IBPS authority will be communicating with the candidate through this mail ID only.
Statewise IBPS Clerk 2018 Vacancy Details:
Andaman & Nicobar Island: 0 posts
Andhra Pradesh: 167 posts
Arunachal Pradesh: 10 posts
Assam: 94 posts
Bihar: 178 posts
Chandigarh: 37 posts
Chhattisgarh: 89 posts
Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 3 posts
Daman & Diu: 1 posts
Delhi: 362 posts
Goa: 48 posts
Gujarat: 533 posts
Haryana: 146 posts
Himachal Pradesh: 90 posts
Jammu & Kashmir: 61 posts
Jharkhand: 59 posts
Karnataka: 618 posts
Kerala: 291 posts
Lakshadweep: 1 post
Madhya Pradesh: 325 posts
Maharashtra: 772 posts
Manipur: 8 posts
Meghalaya: 6 posts
Mizoram: 2 posts
Nagaland: 4 posts
Odisha: 191 posts
Puducherry: 22 posts
Punjab: 405 posts
Rajasthan: 268 posts
Sikkim: 10 posts
Tamil Nadu: 792 posts
Telangana: 162 posts
Tripura: 18 posts
Uttar Pradesh: 944 posts
Uttarakhand: 97 posts
West Bengal: 195 posts