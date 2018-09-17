IBPS Recruitment Exam 2018: Clerk registration begins tomorrow – What banking jobs aspirants need to know before applying

IBPS Recruitment 2018: The registration for IBPS Clerk 2018 exam is set to begin from tomorrow, 18th September, 2018. Candidates should apply for IBPS Clerk 2018 exam through the official website of IBPS (www.ibps.in). The total number of vacancies released by IBPS is 7275, across 19 nationalised banks.

The last date of application is 10th October, 2018.

Important things that every applicant should keep in mind:

Age Limit:

The candidates should be of the minimum age 20 or the maximum age of 28. Upper age limit relaxation is available for all the reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

1. The candidates should have a Graduation Degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognised University.

2. Computer Literacy is a must. Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate or Diploma or Degree in computer operations or Language or should have studied Computer or Information Technology as one of the subjects in School or College.

3. He/she should be proficient in the Official Language of the State or UT (read, write and speak) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

4. The Ex-Servicemen who do not possess the above civil examination qualifications should have at least done matriculation or have obtained the Army Special Certificate of Education or corresponding certificate in the Navy or Air Force after having completed not less than 15 years of service.

Other requirements while filling up the form:

1. The candidates will be required to have a scanned copy of their photograph, the size should not be more than 40 kb.

2. They should also have a scanned copy of their signature, preferably in black ink on white paper.

3. Candidates will also be required to upload their left thumb impression – which should be clearly scanned and not smudged. The size again should not be more than 40kb.

4. They will also be required to have a personal email id, IBPS authority will be communicating with the candidate through this mail ID only.

Statewise IBPS Clerk 2018 Vacancy Details:

Andaman & Nicobar Island: 0 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 167 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 10 posts

Assam: 94 posts

Bihar: 178 posts

Chandigarh: 37 posts

Chhattisgarh: 89 posts

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 3 posts

Daman & Diu: 1 posts

Delhi: 362 posts

Goa: 48 posts

Gujarat: 533 posts

Haryana: 146 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 90 posts

Jammu & Kashmir: 61 posts

Jharkhand: 59 posts

Karnataka: 618 posts

Kerala: 291 posts

Lakshadweep: 1 post

Madhya Pradesh: 325 posts

Maharashtra: 772 posts

Manipur: 8 posts

Meghalaya: 6 posts

Mizoram: 2 posts

Nagaland: 4 posts

Odisha: 191 posts

Puducherry: 22 posts

Punjab: 405 posts

Rajasthan: 268 posts

Sikkim: 10 posts

Tamil Nadu: 792 posts

Telangana: 162 posts

Tripura: 18 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 944 posts

Uttarakhand: 97 posts

West Bengal: 195 posts