IBPS Recruitment 2023: Registration process begins to fill up 4,800 posts – How to apply at ibps.in

In good news for waiting candidates, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration process for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in participating banks. Through this recruitment process, IBPS is looking to fill up 4,800 posts.

Those candidates who are looking to apply may do so at the official website ibps.in. It will accept all applications through online mode only. The last date to apply and fee submission is July 21.

How to apply

1) Candidates may first visit the official website of the IBPS, which is ibps.in

2) After entering the homepage, they may click on the link ‘CRP Clerk’

3) Now they may click on the application link for CRP Clerks

4) Candidates may now click on the registration button.

5) They will now be required to submit details like their name, roll number, mobile number, and email address, among others.

6) Candidates may now login using their registration number and password.

7) They may now fill in application forms

8) Apart from this, they may submit all required documents.

9) Submit application fees

10) Once the process is completed, candidates may download application forms.

11) Keep it safely

12) Use when needed in the future.

Candidates may note that before uploading their application forms, they will also be required to upload their signature, photograph, handwritten declaration, and left thumb impression while uploading application forms. Those candidates who are from SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen categories will be required to pay Rs 175 fees while others will be required to pay a fee of Rs 850.

Importantly, as many as 11 banks are participating in exams, which include – Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, , Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Indian Bank.

While the minimum age for candidates to apply is 20 the maximum age limit is 28. The preliminary exam is expected to be held in August September and Mains in October. The results of prelims are expected to be declared in September or October.