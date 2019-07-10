IBPS recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs on offer for aspirants at ibps.in | Check salary, other details

IBPS recruitment 2019!

IBPS recruitment 2019: The Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a fresh vacancy at ibps.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now to check the application process and send in their applications accordingly. The vacancy post on offer is on Contract basis for the post of Assistant Security and Vigilance Officer. Interested aspirants need to make sure that they fulfil all the criteria that have been laid download by the institute. Check the below-mentioned details to know more.

IBPS recruitment 2019: Important dates

The last date for application is July 15, 2019 (before 5 PM)

IBPS recruitment 2019: Post details

Post Name: Assistant Security and Vigilance Officer – 1 post

Salary – Rs 30,000 per month. In addition to this, they will also receive medical reimbursement, telephone reimbursement, canteen subsidy and any incentive if approved are also payable as per rules.

IBPS recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – 45 to 55 years

Education – The aspirant should have completed his graduation or its equivalent

Work Experience – Minimum 15 years. The incumbent should be retired personnel who served as a Junior commissioned Officer in Army/Navy/Air Force.

IBPS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer must meet the mentioned eligibility criteria as on July 1, 2019. All they need to do is forward their application, which should give out their job experience, last drawn salary along with expecting salary on a plain paper in the attached format. All this should go along with a self-attested photocopy of all the necessary documents to-

Head Administration

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection,

IBPS House, Plot No. 166,

90 ft DR Road, Off Western Express Highway

Kandiwali (East), Mumbai 400101

Note: For more details, candidates can refer to the official website of IBPS for more information.