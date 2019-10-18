IBPS recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs on offer | Check salary, how to apply

IBPS Recruitment: The last date to submit an application form is November 01, 2019.

IBPS Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Research Associate (Technical) and Deputy Manager (Accounts). The mode of submission of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at ibps.in to fill the application form. The last date to submit an application form is November 01, 2019.

IBPS Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application form- October 18, 2019

Conclusion of online application form- November 01, 2019

IBPS Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum age limit of the interested candidates should be 21 years while the upper age limit has been capped at 30 years.

IBPS Jobs: Educational qualification

The interested applicants must have a degree in Mtech or M.E. for the post of Research Associate. The applicants who are willing to apply for the post of Deputy Manager, he/she should have a degree in Chartered Accountant (CA).

IBPS jobs 2019: Work experience

The candidates applying for both Research Associate and Deputy Manager posts require work experience of one year.

IBPS Recruitment 2019-20: Exam pattern

The interested applicants will have to go through a written test followed by a group exercise and a Personal Interview.

For Research Associate (Technical), the test will be of 140 minutes. The paper will consist of Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and General Knowledge. The version of the test is English.

For Deputy Manager (Accounts), the test will be of 155 minutes. The paper will consist of Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Professional Knowledge. The medium of the test is English.

IBPS Recruitment 2019-20: Vacancy details

According to the official notification, there are two vacancies.

Research Associate (Technical)- 1 post

Deputy Manager (Accounts)- 1 post

IBPS Recruitment: Salary

On selection, the applicants will receive a CTC of Rs 9,36,020. Apart from CTC, the applicants will also get other benefits such as PF, gratuity, LTC, domiciliary, medical reimbursement and insurance.