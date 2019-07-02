IBPS Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for these posts – check how to apply

IBPS Recruitment 2019: Candidates are advised to apply before the last date.

IBPS Recruitment 2019: Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for 5 positions of Analyst Programmer, Research Associate and others. Those looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before July 20.

Dates to remember

Starting date to apply online: July 5

Date to download call letter for the exam: July 24

Final date to apply: July 20

Tentative Date for Online exam: August first week

Vacancy details

Analyst Programmer (Linux)- 2 positions

Analyst Programmer (Windows)- 1 position

Research Associate 2 position

Eligibility Criteria

Analyst Programmer (Linux): Candidates looking to apply for these posts must have at least 5 years experience after qualification experience for development and managing computer applications in Linux/Python for high volume data processing

Analyst Programmer (Windows): Applicants must at least have done BE/BTech/MCA. Those applying must have at least 5 years of experience post qualification for developing and managing web-based computer applications with MS SQL Database in Windows and ASP.NET.

Research Associate: Those applying must at least have done Post-Graduation in Psychology / Education or Management having specialisation in HR with at least 55 per cent marks from universities / Institutes recognised by the government. Candidates must preferably have One-year experience in the academic Research/Test Development.

Compensation: CTC per annum (approximate)

Analyst Programmer (Windows)- Rs 7,56,440

Analyst Programmer (Linux)- Rs 7,56,440

Research Associate- Rs 9,36,020

Along with these, other benefits that selected candidates will get include, LTC, Gratuity, domiciliary Medical Reimbursement and Insurance for hospitaliSation, interest subsidy on housing loan, etc. are admissible according to norms.

Age Limit (as on July 1)

Analyst Programmer (Linux): Candidates must at least by 21 years of age, while the maximum age limit must be 35 Years

Analyst Programmer (Windows)- Applicants must at least be 21 Years of age, while the maximum age limit is 35.

Research Associate- Those applying must at least be 21 Years old, while the maximum age limit 30 Years

How to Apply

Those looking to apply may visit official website www.ibps.in from July 5 till July 20 to apply in Online Mode.