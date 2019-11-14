IBPS recruitment 2019: Admit card now available at ibps.in; Check details

The exam is slated to take place on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification regarding issuing of hall tickets for the upcoming preliminary exam training call letters. The interested individuals need to visit at official website at ibps.in. The exam is slated to take place on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019.

Important dates-

Preliminary exam to take place- December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019

Mains exam to take place- January 19, 2020

Vacancy details-

A total of 7,275 vacancies have been listed for the recruitment drive.

Know how to download-

1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, the individual needs to click on the link- CRP Clerk IX download call letter.

3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen, where one can get a link- Download Pre Exam Training Call letter link.

4) Here, a candidate needs to enter their registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown.

5) After entering the details, click on submit button.

6) Finally, the admit card will appear on the screen.

7) Save it and take a print out for future reference.

The online process of registration was started on September 17, 2019, and the last date to submit the same was October 9, 2019. There was a single-window system for both the examinations- Preliminary and Mains.

The selected candidates will be recruited in several banks such as- Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab and Sind Bank, United Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank.

About IBPS-

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body that holds the PO, Clerk examinations for recruiting clerks and officers in all public sector banks.