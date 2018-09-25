IBPS Recruitment 2018: RRB office assistant scorecard 2018 released at ibps.in; know how to check

IBPS RRB office assistant scorecard 2018!

IBPS RRB office assistant scorecard 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the recruitment of Officers (Scale I, II, III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) at ibps.in. The scorecards have been released for the preliminary examination and the mains examination will be conducted soon on October 7, 2018. The exam results for IBPS RRB prelims examination were released on September 14, 2018 which the scorecards have been released on the official website today. The same will be available online till October 7, 2018. Only the candidates who have successfully qualified the prelims will get a chance to appear for the mains.

IBPS RRB office assistant scorecard 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘View your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB VII -Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on Login

Step 5: Check your scorecard

Step 6: Download the same for future

IBPS RRB office assistant 2018-

Candidates shortlisted for the Online main Examination are advised to keep in touch with the official website of IBPS for more details and updates. Qualified candidates should remember that they will have to carry their identity card for verification to the examination center in order to appear for the examination. They should note that the ration card will not be accepted as valid id proof for appearing in Online Main Examination. In case a candidate has changed his name, they will be allowed to sit for the exam only if they produce original Gazette notification/ their original marriage certificate/ affidavit in original.