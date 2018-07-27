IBPS Recruitment 2018: Prelims Admit Card Released For Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant, here is how to download

IBPS RRB admit cards 2018: steps to download;

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the examinations to be conducted for the recruitment for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Officers scale I. The examination conducting body released the admit cards on July 26. The candidates who have applied can download the admit cards from the official website of the IBPS.

IBPS RRB admit cards 2018: steps to download;

1. Go to the official website of IBPS at https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-vii/

2. Click on the link for CRP-RRBs VII officers scale I

3. Enter log in credeentila (Registration/Roll no and password.

4. After successfully login, download the call letter and save it.

The last date to download the admit card is August 12, 2018. Candidates are advised to download the admit card as soon as possible and check their details.

A total of 3,312 vacancies are offered for officers Scale I posts. The preliminary examination for officer scale I will be conducted on August 11, 12, 18 and the preliminary examination for Office Assistant will be conducted on August 19, 25 and September 1. The mains will be conducted on September 30.

This year, a single exam will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III on September 30, 2018.

While inviting the applications, IBPS set qualification for Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent and for Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): i. Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection haD invited applications for the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VII) for recruitment of Group A – Officers (Scale 1, II and III) and Group B – Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in the month of June. IBPS is an autonomous body which provides its services to all PSBs, SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC etc.