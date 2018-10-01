IBPS Recruitment 2018: Important update for bank jobs aspirants

The examination for the selection of personnel for clerical cadre posts is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 and January 2019.

IBPS Recruitment 2018: The process of online application for over 7000 clerical posts at the public sector banks is on and interested candidates can apply till October 10, 2018. The examination for the selection of personnel for clerical cadre posts is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 and January 2019. The exams will be two-tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases — preliminary and main. The candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination.

To apply for the post, the candidates need to be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University. The applicants are required to have operating and working knowledge in computer systems. They should also have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations or language. The applicants should have studied computer/information technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

The candidates need to be between the age group of 20-28 years.

Here’s how you can apply:-

The candidates can apply online only from September 18 to October 10, 2018, and no other mode of application will be accepted.

The applicants are first required to visit the official website of IBPS: www.ibps.in and then click on the “CRP Clerical” link to the left on the Home Page.

On the new page, click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Clerks (CRPClerks-VIII)” to open the application form.

The candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password.

An email and message indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent. The applicants can reopen the saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed.

The candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/entertained.

Important Dates

Commencement of registration of application: September 18, 2018

Closure of registration of application: October 10, 2018

Closure for editing application details: October 10, 2018

Last date for printing your application: October 25, 2018

Online Fee Payment: September 18 to October 10, 2018

Application Fees

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates

Rs. 600 /- for all others