IBPS Recruitment 2018: Important update for bank jobs aspirants; check details at www.ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), has released admit cards for the conduct of the Main examination for RRB officer scale-1 and for the Single examination for RRB officer scale II and III. The Main/single examination for officer scale I, II, III will be conducted on September 30, 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in.

According to the official notification, the Main examination will be of 2 hours. It will comprise of Reasoning, General awareness, Computer knowledge, English language/Hindi language, Quantitative aptitude. The test will be of 200 marks with 200 questions in all.

Steps to download admit card:

– Log in to the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in

– Click on the link flashing on the top of the website as ‘Click here to Download Your Online Exam call letter for CRP-RRB-VII Officer Scale-I, II & III.’

-A new window will open with several links, click on the first link ‘Click here to Download Your Online Exam call letter for CRP-RRB-VII Officer Scale-I’ and for Officer II and III, click at ‘Click here to Download Your Online Exam call letter for CRP-RRB-VII Officer Scale-II & III.

– Another window will open where you will be asked to log in with your Registration number/ Roll no and Date of birth/password.

Candidates must note that the admit card download link is active from September 12 and will remain active till September 30, 2018.

Candidates must note that biometric data in the form of right thumb impression and photograph will be captured twice at the examination venue i.e. before the start and after the completion of the examination.