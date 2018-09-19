IBPS Recruitment 2018: Important update for bank jobs aspirants – Check details at www.ibps.in



To download the card, the candidates can enter the registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth at the required places on the login page.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the admit cards for the RRB Office Assistant main exam. The applicants can download their call letter at the official website of IBPS: www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-vii.

Registration number and password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidates immediately upon successful registration by way of auto-generated email acknowledgement.

The candidates should ensure that the date of birth is the same as entered at the time of registration. The DOB should be entered in DD-MM-YY format. The candidates should use registration number and password as received at the time of registration.

“Internet-based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, a large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night,” reads the instructions given on the website.