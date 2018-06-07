IBPS Recruitment 2018: Banking jobs alert! Update for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection aspirants

The common recruitment process will consist of the written exam, interview and provisional allotment in the regional rural banks.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued advertisement for the RRB Common Recruitment process. The IBPS will conduct recruitment for officers (scale 1,2 and 3) and office assistant (multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks. The application process will start on June 8. Applicants may apply at official website ibps.in. The IBPS is expected to conduct online exam (preliminary phase) in August-September 2018. The pre-exam training for both jobs will be held in July-August . The common recruitment process will consist of the written exam, interview and provisional allotment in the regional rural banks. As many as 56 RRBs are taking part in the recruitment process. Candidates may note, “A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III”.

Eligibility

Candidates having graduation degree can apply for these posts. For the post of Officer, those having post graduation in specific disciplines may apply. For the post of Office Assistant and Officer (Assistant Manager Scale 1), candidates must have a proficiency in local language. For other posts of Officer, applicants must have one/ two/ five years of working experience.

Vacancy Details (Office Assistant)

Uttar Pradesh: 1628 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 391 posts

Gujarat: 164 posts

Bihar: 201 posts

Chhattisgarh: 114 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 4 posts

Assam: 17 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 68 posts

Jammu and Kashmir: 80 posts

Jharkhand: 121 posts

Haryana: 64 posts

Madhya Pradesh: 178 posts

Maharashtra: 175 posts

Karnataka: 305 posts

Manipur: No Vacancies

Meghalaya: No Vacancies

Kerala: No Vacancies

Punjab: 145 posts

Rajasthan: 393 posts

Tamil Nadu: 433 posts

Telangana: 296 posts

Mizoram: 35 posts

Nagaland: 1 post

Odisha: 300 posts

Puducherry: 24 posts

Tripura: o Vacancies

Uttarakhand: 18 posts

West Bengal: 64 posts

For Officer post vacancy list, bank-wise, is available on the official website given above. The last date to apply is July 2.