IBPS Recruitment 2018: Banking jobs alert! Update for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection aspirants

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued advertisement for the RRB Common Recruitment process. The IBPS will conduct recruitment for officers (scale 1,2 and 3) and office assistant (multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks. The application process will start on June 8. Applicants may apply at official website ibps.in. The IBPS is expected to conduct online exam (preliminary phase) in August-September 2018. The pre-exam training for both jobs will be held in July-August . The common recruitment process will consist of the written exam, interview and provisional allotment in the regional rural banks. As many as 56 RRBs are taking part in the recruitment process. Candidates may note, “A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III”.
Eligibility
Candidates having graduation degree can apply for these posts. For the post of Officer, those having post graduation in specific disciplines may apply. For the post of Office Assistant and Officer (Assistant Manager Scale 1), candidates must have a proficiency in local language. For other posts of Officer, applicants must have one/ two/ five years of working experience.
Vacancy Details (Office Assistant)
Uttar Pradesh: 1628 posts
Andhra Pradesh: 391 posts
Gujarat: 164 posts
Bihar: 201 posts
Chhattisgarh: 114 posts
Arunachal Pradesh: 4 posts
Assam: 17 posts
Himachal Pradesh: 68 posts
Jammu and Kashmir: 80 posts
Jharkhand: 121 posts
Haryana: 64 posts
Madhya Pradesh: 178 posts
Maharashtra: 175 posts
Karnataka: 305 posts
Manipur: No Vacancies
Meghalaya: No Vacancies
Kerala: No Vacancies
Punjab: 145 posts
Rajasthan: 393 posts
Tamil Nadu: 433 posts
Telangana: 296 posts
Mizoram: 35 posts
Nagaland: 1 post
Odisha: 300 posts
Puducherry: 24 posts
Tripura: o Vacancies
Uttarakhand: 18 posts
West Bengal: 64 posts
For Officer post vacancy list, bank-wise, is available on the official website given above. The last date to apply is July 2.