IBPS Recruitment 2018: Bank jobs alert! Whopping 10,000 vacancies up for grabs; here is how to apply at official website ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is scheduled to conduct the online test for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) from August till October 2018 tentatively. The IBPS will recruit Group A officers (Scale I, II and III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts to be employed through IBPS CRP RRBs VII exam. Those who apply must be graduate from any recognised university. The last date to apply is July 2. Candidates may apply at ibps.in.

The IBPS will conduct exams in two tiers, Tier I and Tier II. Candidates qualifying Preliminary/Tier-I will appear in Main/Tier – II Exam. Those who qualify in the Main exam will have to appear for the interview that will be conducted by Nodal Rural Bank in coordination with NABARD. The interview is likely to be held in November.

Vacancy Details

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)- 5249 Posts

Officer Scale I- 3312 Posts

Officer Scale-II(General Banking Officer) – 1208 Posts

Officer Scale-II (IT) – 81 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer) – 72 Posts

Officer Scale-III- 160 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) – 38 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Law) – 32 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Ca)- 21 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) – 17 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Officers) Information Technology Officer: Those who wish to apply must have Bachelor’s degree from any recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent.

Chartered Accountant- The person must be a Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)/ Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)/ Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager): Candidates must have done bachelors in any discipline from a recognised University or its equivalent.

Law Officer- He/ she must have a degree from any recognised University in Law or equivalent to it.

Age Limit

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – The person must be between the age group of 18 years and 28 years.

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager)- Candidate must be above 21 years and below 40 years

Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Those looking to apply must be above 21 and below 32 years of age.

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): The person must be above 18 years and not more than 30 years.

Note: Relaxation is in age will be provided to reserved categories as per government norms

How to apply

Candidates looking to apply must do it through online mode on or before July 2.

Application Fee

Those in SC/ST/PWD categories will have to pay Rs 100 and others will have to pay Rs 600.