IBPS Recruitment 2018: Alert for IBPS SO jobs aspirants – Check details at ibps.in

IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: The online registration is the initial step for the selection process, as per official notification of IBPS SO 2018.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Time is running out for eligible candidates who want to apply online for IBPS SO 2019 as the application process is set to culminate today. Candidates can apply by filling the online application form at ibps.in. Candidates can take a printout of the online application form till December 11, 2018. There are 1,599 vacancies in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts. The online registration is the initial step for the selection process, as per official notification of IBPS SO 2018.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: How to Apply online

First go to the IBPS official website, www.ibps.in and then click on the CWE Specialist Officer tab. Click on the apply link and make sure it opens on a new tab. Candidates need to register first by filing information such as email id and phone number. Candidates will get registration number and password (like that of OTP) on the registered email id and phone number. Candidates need to use the registration number and password login to the application portal. Once you fill the online application form, go for application fee payment. Omce the payment is done, take a print out of the confirmation page.

Tentative dates for IBPS SO Recruitment 2019

IBPS SO admit Card for Prelims exam will be distributed in December 2018. IBPS SO online Preliminary Exam will be held on December 29, 30. Candidates are likely to get IBPS SO admit card for main exam in January 2019. IBPS SO online Main Exam is likely to be held January 27, 2019. IBPS SO interview is likely to be held in February 2019. IBPS SO provisional allotment may be done in April 2019.

The IBPS PO online examination will be held in two tiers as there will be Preliminary and Main test for selection in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts. The IBPS PO preliminary and IBPS PO main exams are likely to be held in December or January next. Candidates, who will successfully pass the online preliminary examination, will be allowed to sit for the online main examination. The successful and shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for a Common Interview.