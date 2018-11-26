IBPS Recruitment 2018: Alert for aspirants, check details at ibps.in

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 8:17 PM

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018 examination will be conducted on December 8, 9, 15 and 16, this year.

The IBPS will conduct the pre-exam training from November 26 to December 1.

IBPS Recruitment 2018: The admit card for the Insitute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) Clerk Preliminary Examination 2018 has been released on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The candidates who have applied for the examination are advised to visit the official website of IBPS to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims admit card.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018 examination will be conducted on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. The result of the prelims online exam will be declared in December 2018 or January 2019. Successful candidates can download their call letter for Mains examination in January 2019 and the Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2019.

This year, the IBPS has changed the examination pattern and has introduced sectional timing in the preliminary examination. The preliminary examination will be a one-hour duration computer-based test where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. Time allotted for each section is 20 minutes. The examination will have three sections — Numerical Ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English Language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

Here’s how to download IBPS Clerk 2018 admit card:
Step 1) Visit the official website at ibps.in and click on the download call letter link
Step 2) You will be directed to a new page where you have to click on ‘Download Pre Exam Training call letter’ link
Step 3) Submit the details including registration number, password, captcha code as shown in the image in respected spaces
Step 4) The call letter will be available on clicking “Login”
Step 5) Download the IBPS Clerk 2018 call letter and take a print out of it

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions given in the admit card properly. Candidates must carry a printout of the admit card along with ID proof to the exam hall.

IBPS has notified a total of 7,275 vacancies this year available in 19 participating banks. The provisional allotment process is scheduled to be completed in April 2019, the official notification said.

