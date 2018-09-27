IBPS Recruitment 2018 Admit Card: PO prelims exam hall ticket released at ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims hall ticket released at ibps.in.

IBPS admit card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the hall tickets for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the website to download the same. The Commencement of Call letter downloading process has begun today and the same will close on October 14. According to the notification released for the same, “the online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Organisations is scheduled in October / November 2018.”

IBPS admit card 2018: Steps how to download IBPS PO Prelims Exam Admit Card

Step 1: Follow the link from the organisation website to download call letter.

Step 2: At the login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

IBPS admit card 2018: Important dates-

Online Examination – Preliminary: 13.10.2018, 14.10.2018, 20.10.2018 and 21.10.2018

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: October/ November 2018

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: November 2018

Online Examination – Main: 18.11.2018

Declaration of Result – Main: December 2018

Download of call letters for interview: January 2019

Conduct of interview: January / February 2019

Provisional Allotment: April 2019

More about IBPS:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations. The foundation of the Institute is based on the philosophy of Speed, Accuracy and Confidentiality in all its activities and it strives to achieve this through a blend of modern technology and academic expertise.