IBPS postpones several recruitment exams amid Coronavirus lockdown; Check details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed several upcoming recruitment examinations in the wake of outbreak of the novel coronavirus. According to reports, the recruitment examination scheduled for various posts such as Probationary Officers, Clerks and Specialist Officers have been put on hold until further order from the banking jobs recruitment agency.

The recruitment agency has also asked the banking job aspirants to visit the official website at www.ibps.in for more details.

In an official notification, the IBPS said, “Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment for CRP- PO/MT- IX, CRP – CLERKS – IX and CRP – SPL – IX stands postponed until further orders. Visit our official website www.ibps.in for further updates in this regards.”

Earlier on March 23, 2020, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had issued a notification postponing various recruitment examinations.

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the imposition of lockdown across the country, all other recruitment examinations such as UPSC (Union Public Service Commission), RRB (Railway Recruitment Board), SSC (Staff Selection Commission) etc had been postponed until further order. The eligible candidates have been asked to keep visiting the concerned website for the latest update.

On April 19, 2020, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had stated that the postponed examinations will be held and the decisions regarding the same will be taken after May 03, 2020, the day when ongoing lockdown 2.0 is scheduled to end.

The examination schedule has also been postponed and will be revised keeping the social distancing norms in mind.