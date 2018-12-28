IBPS PO scorecard out today: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to release mains score card at ibps.in today

IBPS to release PO mains scorecard today

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the scorecards for the main exam of Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) selection today. The result of the main examination was published on December 17, 2018. The individuals who have passed the main examination, have to appear for the personal interview in January-February 2019. The admit cards for the interview will be published in January at the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. It will finalise the provisional allotment process in April 2019.

In a statement, IBPS said, “Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2019-20 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Govt.” The IBPS further said, “Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CRP- PO/MT-VIII will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2020 with or without giving any notice.”

The total marks allotted for interview are 100. However, the minimum passing marks for the interview should not be less than 40 per cent (For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD candidates, a minimum of 35 per cent would be required).

“The weight (ratio) of Online Main Exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively. Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed. A candidate should qualify both in the Online Main Exam and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on authorised IBPS website,” reads the IBPS statement.

At the time of the interview, the individuals must carry valid documents with them. For detailed information, one must visit the official website.