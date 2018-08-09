IBPS PO Recruitment Exam 2018: Registration from August 14, check how to apply at official website www.ibps.in

According to the notification, the application process will start from August 14 and registrations will be accepted till September 4, 2018.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification providing important dates for the recruitment process of PO/MT 2018. According to the notification, the application process will start from August 14 and registrations will be accepted till September 4, 2018. Applications will be accepted online on the official website of the IBPS. This time around 4000 vacancies have been announced by the top banking recruiting body.

Eligible candidates are required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP-PO/MT-VIII). The examination will be conducted in three phases, preliminary and mains and interview. Preliminary and mains will be conducted online.

“Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application, candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on FINAL SUBMIT Button. Visually Impaired candidates are responsible for carefully verifying/ getting the details filled in, in the online application form properly verified and ensuring that the same are correct prior to submission as no change is possible after submission,” the official notification stated.

Important dates:

-Online registration of application- August 14, 2018 at https://www.ibps.in

Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP PO/MT” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-VIII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.

-Last date for registration- September 4, 2018.

-Download of call letters for pre-Exam training- September, 2018.

-Conduct of pre-exam training- October 1 to October 7, 2018.

-Preliminary exam call letters- October, 2018.

The online preliminary exam will be conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. Main exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.

The fee for the application is Rs 600. However, the fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 100.

Eligibility and educational qualifications:

The age of the candidates should be between 20 and 30. However, upper age limit has been relaxed for SC,ST, persons with disabilities etc. For complete details candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the website of the IBPS.

A candidate must have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Exam pattern:

The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks. There will be three sections consisting of 100 questions comprising English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

The main exam will consist of four sections namely, reasoning and computer aptitude, general economy/banking awareness, english language and data analysis & interpretation. A separate letter writing/essay in english language will also be a part of the main exam.