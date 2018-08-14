IBPS PO Recruitment Exam 2018: Online registration begins – Here is how to apply at ibps.in

Those applying must make sure that they have a good internet connection.

The online registration for IBPS PO 2018 has begun. Candidates looking to apply may do so through ibps.in. Applicants may apply against as many as 4,102 vacant posts of Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) that was earlier notified by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The prelim exam will be conducted by IBPS in October this year. Those who qualify the exam will get the chance to appear for the main exam that is to be held in the month of November. Those who clear this will appear for the interview in January/ February next year. The procedure for provisional allotment will complete in April 2019. The IBPS PO exam is one of the biggest in the banking sector. Nearly every year, the recruitment drive has seen a huge number of candidates applying. Those applying must make sure that they have a good internet connection.

Online registration process:-

Here are steps, candidates must take for the online registration process:-

* At first, applicants are required to scan the photograph, left thumb impression and the signature.

* They must have should have personal email ID which is valid. This must be active till the IBPS PO 2018 result is declared. The IBPS will make communication-related to the exam and results through the mail.

* Applicants must have required bank details/ card ready for paying the exam fees.Even as the application fee is Rs. 600, SC/ ST/ PwD candidates are required to pay rs 100. IBPS will accept the fees through online mode . Candidates may pay through Credit Cards, Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), IMPS, Internet Banking, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information that are asked on the screen.

* Candidates will have to fill up the application form carefully. Any misleading or wrong information may lead to rejection of the application.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants having Bachelors degree and are in the in the age group of 20-30 years may apply for IBPS PO 2018. “All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 04.09.2018”, job notification read.

Candidates looking to apply for IBPS PO 2018 exams are required to qualify in each of the tests In the prelim exam, candidates will be asked questions from the English language, reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. Similarly, for mains candidates will be required to attempt questions from topics like general/ economy/ banking awareness, reasoning and computer aptitude, data analysis and interpretation and English language.