IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Check vacancies, exam date, and application form here

For the IBPS PO exam (2022-23), the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has started the registration on its website –ibps.in. In order to avoid last-day glitches, interested candidates can apply through CRP PO/MT-XII, immediately. Through an online examination, applicants are selected for IBPS PO jobs. The exam will be conducted in two steps-preliminary and main. In the month of October 2022, the IBPS PO prelims exam is likely to take place.

In the month of November 2022, those who clear the prelims will be called to appear for the IBPS PO mains exam. Finally, in January/February 2023, IBPS will conduct interviews of shortlisted candidates.

In six Public Sector Banks (PSUs), a total of 6432 vacancies will be filled for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees.

With 2500 posts, Canara Bank has the highest number of vacancies. The Union Bank of India is in the second spot with 2094 posts.

Steps for applying to IBPS PO 2022 Recruitment

To begin with, visit the IBPS website – ibps.in

Then, click on ‘Click here to apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for CRP-PO/MTs-XII’

Now, to register the application, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”. You can do it by entering the basic information in the online application form.

Once you are done, the system will generate a provisional registration number and password. It will be displayed on the screen.

A candidate has to upload a recent photograph, signature, and left thumb impression. He also has to submit a handwritten declaration.

Paying the fee is the second last step. It can be made by using credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, IMPS, and cash cards/mobile wallets. The last step is to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form. The form contains fee payment details.