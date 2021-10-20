IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Application process begins; check exam pattern, application fee, how to apply

In the recruitment process, a total number of 4135 vacancies are to be filled

IBPS PO recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited fresh applications for the post of probationary officer (PO) as well as management trainees. The application process will begin on October 20 and the last date to submit application and fee payment would be November 10. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ibps.in and can apply for the same.

In the recruitment process, a total number of 4135 vacancies are to be filled. The preliminary exam will be held from December 4 to December 11 and the result for prelims is expected to be declared in either December or January next year.

The Main exam will take place on January 22. The result of the main exam will be declared in January or February 2022. Candidates who clear the IBPS PO Main examination will be called for an interview in February-March 2022. The provisional allotment will be announced in April next year.

Eligibility for IBPS PO recruitment 2021

Age: A candidate should be between 20-30 years old as on October 1, 2021. As per the government rules, the upper age limit will be relaxed for the reserved categories. Candidates are expected to have at least a graduate-level degree from any discipline.

How to apply for IBPS PO recruitment 2021

Visit the official website -ibps.in Now click on the online application link and register yourself with the required information/ details Fill the application form, upload images Make the payment and click on submit.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 850 as an application cum intimation fee. For those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories, the fee would be Rs 175.

Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in a CBT (Computer-based test) mode for one hour. There will be a total of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. For every wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks will be deducted. Those who clear the exam, will have to appear for Main followed by an interview round.

This year 11 banks will be participating in this recruitment drive– Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank.