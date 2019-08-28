IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Last date for online registration for over 4300 posts at ibps.in | Apply Now

IBPS PO recruitment 2019!

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Candidates take note as today is the last date to fill the online registration form for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee recruitment. The selection will be done by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IBPS now to fill the application form now as they will note be able to do the same after this. IBPS is conducting the online examination in order to select personnel for over 4300 posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee in Participating Organisations. The exam is tentatively scheduled to take place in October / November 2019. Check the details below to know more.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September 2019

Pre-Exam Training Date: September 23, 2019 to September 28, 2019

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: October 2019

Online Examination date – Preliminary: October 12, 13, 19 and 20

Online Preliminary exam result date: October/ November 2019

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: November 2019

Online Examination – Main: November 30, 2019

Declaration of Result – Main: December 2019

Download of call letters for interview: January 2020

Conduct of interview: January / February 2020

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age – Minimum: 20 years | Maximum: 30 years

Minimum: 20 years | Maximum: 30 years Educational Criteria: It is important for candidates to possess a degree in any discipline from a recognised university in the country. The candidate must possess the valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Here is how to apply online

Application Fees –

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates

Rs. 600 /- for all other candidates

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to fill in the onine registration forms. Before filling the form, candidates should keep a copy of their scanned photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration handy. They will be required to upload the same at the time of registration.