IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Apply now for various posts — check ibps.in

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applicants to apply for a number of new posts at ibps.in. Interested applicants can apply for the vacancies on offer now by filling the application form that is available on the official website. The recruitment is being conducted to select candidates for several posts as Probation Officer (PO) or Management Trainees. The last date to apply for the above-mentioned post is August 28, 2019. The eligible candidates will be recruited as PO at several banks such as Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Allahabad Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Corporation Bank, UCO, Syndicate, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Canara Bank and United Bank of India.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Age criteria

The minimum age criteria of the interested candidate must be 20 years while the upper age limit is 30 years. However, the applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC will get relaxation in the upper age limit.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

The minimum academic qualification for the said posts is graduation degree.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Application fee

The interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 600. However, for the candidates belonging to the reserved category, the application fee is Rs 100.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Know how to apply

(1) To apply for the above-mentioned post, the willing applicants need to visit the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

(2) After visiting the website, candidates need to click on the link- Application for probation officer

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will be displayed on the screen.

(4) The applicants need to click on ‘New Registration’.

(5) After the registration, the application form will be displayed on the screen.

(6) The applicants need to fill appropriate details at the relevant column.

(7) After filling, check the form once again.

(8) If the form and the details are correct, then upload the application form with the relevant documents.

(9) After all, submit the form by paying the application fee.