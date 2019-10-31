IBPS PO prelims result to be declared soon! Check details here

IBPS PO prelims result to be declared soon!

IBPS PO result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result of its IBPS PO preliminary exam this week. Through this exam, IBPS recruits probationary officers and management trainees in several public sector banks and few other participating organisations.

The result will be available at the official website – ibps.in.

The preliminary examinations of IBPS PO were conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. The result is expected to be released soon as the mains exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2019. The call letters for the mains exam will be made available on the website soon after that. Those who will clear the preliminary exam will only be able to appear for the Mains.

The result of the mains exam is scheduled to be declared in December 2019, and those who will clear it will be called in for an interview – in January or February 2020. The provisional allotments of the selected candidates will be out by April 2019.

Details about IBPS PO Mains Exam:

The mains exam will have question from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (45 questions, 60 marks), General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness (40 questions, 40 marks), English Language (35 questions, 40 marks), Data Analysis & Interpretation (35 questions, 60 marks), and English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) (2 questions, 25 marks).

This IBPS PO 2020-21 is expected to fill around 4,336 vacancies in the posts of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee.

The public sector banks and organisations that recruit cadre from the IBPS PO exam are Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, and United Bank of India.

In 2018, the online preliminary examination of IBPS PO was held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21 and the result was declared on October 31. The main exam was conducted on November 18, 2018 and its result was declared in December.