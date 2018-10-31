IBPS PO prelims result 2018 released; how to check at ibps.in

By: | Updated: October 31, 2018 2:19 PM

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today announced the result for the Probationary Officer online preliminary examination at ibps.in.

IBPS PO prelims result 2018 released; how to check at ibps.in (Image: Website)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today announced the result for the Probationary Officer online preliminary examination at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website now to check their scores. They should keep their admit cards handy while checking the results. The IBPS PO preliminary exam was held on October 13-14, 2018. The result window will be active on the website only till November 7, 2018.

IBPS PO prelims result 2018- How to check scores at ibps.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Online Preliminary Exam Result Status’
Step 3: Enter Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)
Step 4: Press Login
Step 5: Check your result
Step 6: Save a copy of the same for future

READ ALSO| IBPS SO 2019 notification released; Check details at ibps.in

Candidates who successfully qualify the preliminary examination will be able to appear for the mains examinations that is set to be conducted on November 18, 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. IBPS PO prelims result 2018 released; how to check at ibps.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition