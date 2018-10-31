IBPS PO prelims result 2018 released; how to check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today announced the result for the Probationary Officer online preliminary examination at ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today announced the result for the Probationary Officer online preliminary examination at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website now to check their scores. They should keep their admit cards handy while checking the results. The IBPS PO preliminary exam was held on October 13-14, 2018. The result window will be active on the website only till November 7, 2018.
IBPS PO prelims result 2018- How to check scores at ibps.in
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Online Preliminary Exam Result Status’
Step 3: Enter Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)
Step 4: Press Login
Step 5: Check your result
Step 6: Save a copy of the same for future
Candidates who successfully qualify the preliminary examination will be able to appear for the mains examinations that is set to be conducted on November 18, 2018.
