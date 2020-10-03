IBPS PO Prelims & Mains 2020: Candidates must strictly follow these Instructions — check details

(Representational image; PTI Photo)

IBPS PO Prelims & Mains 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) held the first shift of the IBPS preliminary examination for IBPS Probationary Officer Recruitment 2020 on Saturday. The IBPS PO Prelims 2020 examination is being held in three shifts this year and the subsequent shifts are scheduled to be held on October 10 and 11.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections is holding exams to recruit 1417 Probationary Officers this year.

After successfully clearing the prelims, candidates will then have to clear the IBPS PO main exam which will be held on November 28 this year.

The results of the IBPS PO Main Exam 2020 will be declared in December, and the successful candidates will have to appear in the interviews which are tentatively scheduled to be held in January and February 2021. After this, the provisional allotment will take place by April.

Those appearing for the IBPS PO Prelim Exam 2020 and the IBPS PO Main Exam have been advised to strictly follow the guidelines set by the IBPS for the exams.

The guidelines are:

a) Candidates must strictly adhere to the reporting time mentioned in the admit card and preferably arrive 15 minutes ahead of schedule.

b) The items that candidates can carry into the exam halls are — a bottle of hand sanitizer (50 ml), gloves, masks, a transparent water bottle (candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle), a pen, documents related to the exam (call letter, photocopy of the photo identity card stapled with it, and the same identity card in original; names on the ID card and the call letter must be the same).

c) Scribe candidates are required to bring the scribe form duly signed and filled with photograph attached). The scribe should also carry their gloves, N-95 mask, sanitizer and transparent bottle of water. Both the candidate and the scribe are required to wear masks.

d) Candidates are required to follow social distancing.

e) Candidates must have Aarogya Setu app installed on their phone.