​​​
  3. IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: Check section-wise analysis of October 14 Slot I paper 

IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: Check section-wise analysis of October 14 Slot I paper 

The overall difficulty level of Reasoning Ability section was moderate. The section was dominated by questions based on analytical reasoning.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: October 14, 2018 12:49 PM
The examinations are being held from Saturday and after today they will be conducted on October 20 and 21, respectively.

IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the PO examinations on Sunday for the first slot of the day. The examinations are being held from Saturday and after today they will be conducted on October 20 and 21, respectively. Due to a large number of applications, the recruiting body conducts the examination in different time slots and days.

Here is the analysis of slot I of the IPBS PO examination held on October 14 by Mr Mohan Prasad, Mentor, Career Launcher. In the first slot of the examination, a total of 100 questions were asked in 60 minutes. All sections except the English language were available in Hindi also. As per the exam rules, every correct answer had 1 mark while there was a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer. The IBPS is conducting its PO examination in four-time slots.
The Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 is given below

Subject

General

SC/ST/OBC
English Language (Out of 30)

5-7.5

3-5
Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)

7.5-9.5

5-7
Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)

10-12.5

7-9
Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)

48.5-51.5

OBC: 47.5-50.5

SC: 38-42

ST: 31.5-33.5
The overall difficulty level of English Language section was easy to moderate. The section comprised of questions based on reading comprehension, spot the error, sentence Rearrangement, fill in the blanks, Match the statements etc. The reading comprehension was based on the economy.

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty
Reading Comprehension (Economy based)

6

Moderate
Spot the Error

4

Easy-Moderate
Phrase/Word Replacement

4

Easy-Moderate
Fill in the blanks

5

Moderate
Sentence Rearrangement

4

Moderate
Sentence Correction

4

Moderate
Match the statements from column 1 and column 2

3

Easy- Moderate
The overall difficulty level of Quantitative Aptitude section was moderate, and most of the questions were calculative. There were three sets of Data Interpretation. This year one data interpretation set has both a line graph and table.

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty
Number Series (Series Completion)

5

Moderate
Data Interpretation (Line Graph and Table)

6

Moderate
Data Interpretation(Table)

5

Moderate
Data Interpretation (Caselet based)

5

Moderate
Simplification/Approximation

5

Easy-Moderate
Data Sufficiency

3

Moderate
Miscellaneous (Quant based – PLD, Ages, SI/CI etc.)

6

Moderate
The overall difficulty level of Reasoning Ability section was moderate. The section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were four different sets of Analytical Reasoning based on various kinds of seating arrangement and data arrangement. Directions based set was moderate. Three questions based on Syllogism were there in the exam.

Topic

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 parallel rows – 6 persons each – north/south)

6

Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – 10 Boxes based)

5

Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – Month based – January to August)

5

Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – Ages based)

5

Moderate
Direction – set based

4

Moderate
Blood Relation – set based

2

Easy-Moderate
Data Sufficiency

3

Moderate
Puzzles – Alphabet based

2

Easy-Moderate
Syllogism

3

Easy-Moderate
The detailed break-up of IBPS PO Prelims 2018 exam is as follows;
Section

Total Questions

Level of difficulty

Good Attempts

Time taken (in minutes)
English Language

30

Easy-Moderate

18-21

20
Quantitative Aptitude

35

Moderate

18-20

20
Reasoning Ability

35

Moderate

21-22

20
Total

100

Easy-Moderate

57-63

60
IBPS, had in August, invited applications for around 4000 vacancies and the online registration began on August 14 and ended on September 4, 2018. The Main exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top