IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: Check section-wise analysis of October 14 Slot I paper 

IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the PO examinations on Sunday for the first slot of the day. The examinations are being held from Saturday and after today they will be conducted on October 20 and 21, respectively. Due to a large number of applications, the recruiting body conducts the examination in different time slots and days.

Here is the analysis of slot I of the IPBS PO examination held on October 14 by Mr Mohan Prasad, Mentor, Career Launcher. In the first slot of the examination, a total of 100 questions were asked in 60 minutes. All sections except the English language were available in Hindi also. As per the exam rules, every correct answer had 1 mark while there was a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer. The IBPS is conducting its PO examination in four-time slots.

The Sectional and overall expected cut-off of IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2018 is given below

Subject General SC/ST/OBC English Language (Out of 30) 5-7.5 3-5 Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35) 7.5-9.5 5-7 Reasoning Ability (Out of 35) 10-12.5 7-9 Overall Objective Test (Out of 100) 48.5-51.5 OBC: 47.5-50.5 SC: 38-42 ST: 31.5-33.5

The overall difficulty level of English Language section was easy to moderate. The section comprised of questions based on reading comprehension, spot the error, sentence Rearrangement, fill in the blanks, Match the statements etc. The reading comprehension was based on the economy.

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Reading Comprehension (Economy based) 6 Moderate Spot the Error 4 Easy-Moderate Phrase/Word Replacement 4 Easy-Moderate Fill in the blanks 5 Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 4 Moderate Sentence Correction 4 Moderate Match the statements from column 1 and column 2 3 Easy- Moderate

The overall difficulty level of Quantitative Aptitude section was moderate, and most of the questions were calculative. There were three sets of Data Interpretation. This year one data interpretation set has both a line graph and table.

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty Number Series (Series Completion) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Line Graph and Table) 6 Moderate Data Interpretation(Table) 5 Moderate Data Interpretation (Caselet based) 5 Moderate Simplification/Approximation 5 Easy-Moderate Data Sufficiency 3 Moderate Miscellaneous (Quant based – PLD, Ages, SI/CI etc.) 6 Moderate

The overall difficulty level of Reasoning Ability section was moderate. The section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were four different sets of Analytical Reasoning based on various kinds of seating arrangement and data arrangement. Directions based set was moderate. Three questions based on Syllogism were there in the exam.

Topic Number of Questions Level of Difficulty AR ( Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 parallel rows – 6 persons each – north/south) 6 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – 10 Boxes based) 5 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – Month based – January to August) 5 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – Ages based) 5 Moderate Direction – set based 4 Moderate Blood Relation – set based 2 Easy-Moderate Data Sufficiency 3 Moderate Puzzles – Alphabet based 2 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 3 Easy-Moderate

The detailed break-up of IBPS PO Prelims 2018 exam is as follows;