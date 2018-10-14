IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: Check section-wise analysis of October 14 Slot I paper 

IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the PO examinations on Sunday for the first slot of the day. The examinations are being held from Saturday and after today they will be conducted on October 20 and 21, respectively. Due to a large number of applications, the recruiting body conducts the examination in different time slots and days.
|
Subject
|
General
|
SC/ST/OBC
|English Language (Out of 30)
|
5-7.5
|
3-5
|Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35)
|
7.5-9.5
|
5-7
|Reasoning Ability (Out of 35)
|
10-12.5
|
7-9
|Overall Objective Test (Out of 100)
|
48.5-51.5
|
OBC: 47.5-50.5
SC: 38-42
ST: 31.5-33.5
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|Reading Comprehension (Economy based)
|
6
|
Moderate
|Spot the Error
|
4
|
Easy-Moderate
|Phrase/Word Replacement
|
4
|
Easy-Moderate
|Fill in the blanks
|
5
|
Moderate
|Sentence Rearrangement
|
4
|
Moderate
|Sentence Correction
|
4
|
Moderate
|Match the statements from column 1 and column 2
|
3
|
Easy- Moderate
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|Number Series (Series Completion)
|
5
|
Moderate
|Data Interpretation (Line Graph and Table)
|
6
|
Moderate
|Data Interpretation(Table)
|
5
|
Moderate
|Data Interpretation (Caselet based)
|
5
|
Moderate
|Simplification/Approximation
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|Data Sufficiency
|
3
|
Moderate
|Miscellaneous (Quant based – PLD, Ages, SI/CI etc.)
|
6
|
Moderate
|
Topic
|
Number of Questions
|
Level of Difficulty
|AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – 2 parallel rows – 6 persons each – north/south)
|
6
|
Moderate
|AR (Data Arrangement – 10 Boxes based)
|
5
|
Moderate
|AR (Data Arrangement – Month based – January to August)
|
5
|
Moderate
|AR (Data Arrangement – Ages based)
|
5
|
Moderate
|Direction – set based
|
4
|
Moderate
|Blood Relation – set based
|
2
|
Easy-Moderate
|Data Sufficiency
|
3
|
Moderate
|Puzzles – Alphabet based
|
2
|
Easy-Moderate
|Syllogism
|
3
|
Easy-Moderate
|Section
|
Total Questions
|
Level of difficulty
|
Good Attempts
|
Time taken (in minutes)
|English Language
|
30
|
Easy-Moderate
|
18-21
|
20
|Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
Moderate
|
18-20
|
20
|Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
Moderate
|
21-22
|
20
|Total
|
100
|
Easy-Moderate
|
57-63
|
60