IBPS PO/MT 2019 notification: From exam date, eligibility criteria to salary | Important points

IBPS PO/MT 2019 notification alert!

IBPS PO/MT 2019 notification: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) ahs invited applications from interested candidates for the next Common Recruitment Process at ibps.in. Candidates can rush to the official website of IBPS now to fill the application now. The online examination will be conducted for the selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Organisations is tentatively scheduled in October / November 2019. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

IBPS PO/MT 2019 notification: Important Dates

Last date for Online application/ Payment of application fees: August 28, 2019

Call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September 2019

Pre-Exam Training Date: September 23, 2019 to September 28, 2019

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: October 2019

Online Examination date – Preliminary: October 12, 13, 19 and 20

Online Preliminary exam result date: October/ November 2019

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: November 2019

Online Examination – Main: November 30, 2019

Declaration of Result – Main: December 2019

Download of call letters for interview: January 2020

Conduct of interview: January / February 2020

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

IBPS PO/MT 2019 notification: Eligibility Criteria

Age – Minimum: 20 years | Maximum: 30 years

Educational Criteria: It is important for candidates to posses a degree in any discipline from a recognised university in the country. The candidate must posses the valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO/MT 2019 notification: Exam Pattern

Preliminary Examination

1. English Language – 30 questions for 30 marks only

2. Quantitative Aptitude – 35 questions for 30 marks only

3. Reasoning Ability – 35 questions for 35 marks only

Main Examination

1 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude – 45 questions for 60 marks only

2 General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness – 40 questions for 40 marks only

3. English Language – 35 questions for 40 marks only

4. Data Analysis & Interpretation – 35 questions for 60 marks only

5. English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) – 2 questions for 25 marks only

IBPS PO/MT 2019 notification: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application till August 28, 2019 only. It is important to note that the application can filled through online mode only. The form is available on the official website of IBPS. Candidates can click on CRP PO/MT on the homepage of IBPS. Then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-IX)” to open the OnLine Application Form. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Fill the application fees to complete the process.