IBPS PO mains result 2018 declared! Check scores and latest update at ibps.in

By: | Updated: December 17, 2018 6:25 PM

IBPS PO mains result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the scores of the Probationary Officers (PO) / Management Trainees Mains result at ibps.in.

IBPS PO mains result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the scores of the Probationary Officers (PO) / Management Trainees Mains result at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IBPS to check their scores now. The Result window that has opened up today will be active only till December 24, 2018. The Probationary Officers mains examination was conducted on November 11, 2018.

The Probationary Officer/ Management Trainees examination is being conducted as a part of the Common Recruitment Process (CRPPO/MT-VIII) that is being held in two phases- Online Preliminary and Online Main. While the Preliminary examination was conducted in the month of October, the mains examination were conducted in November. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

IBPS PO recruitment 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘CWE PO/MT-VIII – Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees’ results
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4; Press submit

IBPS PO recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Download of call letters for interview: January 2019
Conduct of interview: January / February 2019
Provisional Allotment: April 2019

IBPS PO recruitment 2018: Interview details-

Candidates who successfully qualify the online mains examination will be shortlisted for the interview process that will be conducted by the Participating Organisations. The interviews will be conducted at selected centres only. Candidates need to note that the total marks allotted for Interview are 100. In order to qualify this round, candidates to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates).

IBPS PO recruitment 2018: Further selection:

It is important to note that candidates who qualify both Online Mains examinations and the interview round and are sufficiently high in the merit list will be shortlisted for the subsequent provisional allotment process.

