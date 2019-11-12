IBPS PO Mains admit card released! Check details here

IBPS PO Mains 2019 admit card download!

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019: The IBPS PO admit card has been released for its mains exam in the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection — ibps.in. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will be able to download the admit card till the mains exam, which is scheduled on November 30, 2019.

IBPS PO Exam: Important Dates:

Last date of download of admit card: November 30, 2019

Date of the mains exam: November 30, 2019

Date of interview: January/ February, 2020

IBPS PO Main admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection — ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link reading ‘call letter for IBPS PO/ MT-IX’

Step 3: Log-in with Registration No or Roll No and Password and DOB

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print our for future reference

IBPS PO Main details:

The date, time and venue of the examination will be mentioned in the admit card, and the candidates appearing for the mains exam will have to carry their admit cards to the exam hall.

If someone fails to do that, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Once the candidates have cleared the exam, they will be called in for an interview, which will be held in January or February 2020, and will have a weightage of 100 marks.

The final list of the selected candidates will be brought out by February 2020. Through the exam, IBPS is looking to fill 4,336 vacancies in the posts of Probationary Officer or Management Trainees.

IBPS PO Mains exam pattern:

The Mains exam will have 155 questions from General knowledge, Economy, Banking Awareness, English, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. These questions will be objective type, and 1/4th marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Apart from that, there will be 2 subjective questions on English Language (Letter Writing & Essay).

Online applications were invited in the month of August 2019.

The IBPS prelims were held on 12, 13, 19, 20 October, 2019 at various centres across the nation, the notification inviting application was released in August 2019.