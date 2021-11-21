IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card: Here’s how to download call letter

The exam is scheduled between December 4 and 11. (File)

IBPS PO Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the government-owned bank personnel recruitment agency that works under the Ministry of Finance, has released admit cards for recruitment of probationary officers (PO) for various public sector lenders. The exam is scheduled between December 4 and 11. Candidates can download their IBPS PO Prelims Call Letter from the institute’s official website.

Candidates will have to mandatorily carry printouts of the IBPS prelims admit card as well as a valid proof of ID to the exam hall for verification.

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: 1) Candidates who have applied to appear for the IBPS PO Exam 2021 can download their call letters from the IBPS official website.

2) Clicking on the scrolling link ‘IBPS PO call letter’ on the website homepage redirects to a new page with the link to ‘download online prelims call letter’.

3) Once a candidate enters the credentials and logs in, the admit card will appear.

4) The admit card can be downloaded onto the computer and printed.

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam Format: The IBPS PO prelim exam will take place online. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions carrying 100 marks in one hour. Candidates will have to obtain a minimum cut-off score, to be decided by the IBPS, in each of the three tests. The prelims have negative marking — 0.25 of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted for every wrong answer. The 100-mark exam includes 30 questions from English and 35 questions each from reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude.

IBPS: An autonomous body, IBPS services are used by all public sector banks, State Bank of India and its associate banks, the Reserve Bank of India, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), several co-operative banks, and Life Insurance Corporation of India.