IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 4,336 posts – check at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment 2019:In good news for candidates, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for positions of probationary officers as well as a management trainee. As many as 4, 336 posts are available across the country in Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Bank, United Bank of India and UCO Bank.

Those who wish to apply are advised apply for the Common Recruitment Process. The registration will start on August 7. The online registration for the same will end on August 28. The selection of candidates will be held on the basis of online that will be held in two stages which are Preliminary and Main exam. While prelim exams are scheduled for October 12, 13, 19 and 20, the main exam is slated to be held on November 30.

IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment 2019: Dates to remember

The first date for online application: August 7

Last Date to apply-August 28

Payment of online application fees/ online intimation charges (Online) – August 7-28

The download of admit card for pre-examination training – September 2019

Conduction of pre-exam training – September 23-28 to 28

The download of call letters for online exam – Preliminary – October 2019

IBPS PO online exam – preliminary – Oct 12, 13, 19and 20

IBPS PO Result of Online exam – Preliminary – October/ November 2019

IBPS PO Online Exam – Main – November 30 2019

IBPS PO Declaration of Result – Main – December 2019

The download of call letters for the interview – January 2020

Conduct of interview – January / February 2020

IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Bank of India – 899

Bank of Maharashtra – 143

Allahabad Bank – 500

Oriental Bank of Commerce – 122

Corporation Bank – 62

Canara Bank – 203

UCO Bank – 500

Indian Bank – 201

Union Bank of India – 644

IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are willing to apply must be at least be a graduated in any discipline from any University recognised by the government or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Centre.

IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

While the minimum age must be 20, the maximum age must be 30 years of age.

IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of prelim examination which will be followed by the Main Exam and Interview Round.

IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates may apply in the prescribed format through IBPS official website on August 7-August 28 .